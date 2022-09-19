Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the August 15th total of 3,640,000 shares. Approximately 10.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.3 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.
Edgewise Therapeutics stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.92. 657,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,810. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.03. Edgewise Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000.
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.
