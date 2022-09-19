Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the August 15th total of 3,640,000 shares. Approximately 10.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance

Edgewise Therapeutics stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.92. 657,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,810. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.03. Edgewise Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics

In related news, Director Peter A. Thompson purchased 484,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,981,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,293,744.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 9,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $85,949.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter A. Thompson acquired 484,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,981,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,293,744.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,496 shares of company stock valued at $380,862. 37.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

