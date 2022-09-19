Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in August

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Eiffage Stock Down 2.4 %

EFGSY opened at $17.51 on Monday. Eiffage has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $22.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Eiffage from €129.00 ($131.63) to €123.00 ($125.51) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eiffage from €142.00 ($144.90) to €136.00 ($138.78) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

About Eiffage

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

