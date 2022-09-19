Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the August 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 30.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 96,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 22,356 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat during the second quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 17.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 146,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 21,938 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 79.2% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 125,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 55,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat in the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000.

Get Elanco Animal Health Incorporat alerts:

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat Trading Down 5.3 %

ELAT stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.18. 15 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,189. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.16. Elanco Animal Health Incorporat has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $52.67.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Incorporat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health Incorporat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.