Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Short Interest Update

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the August 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Element Solutions

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Element Solutions by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Element Solutions by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 201,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,456,000 after buying an additional 20,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:ESI traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.56. 879,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,350. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised Element Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Element Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

See Also

