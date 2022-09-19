Elk River Wealth Management LLC Acquires 347 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,421 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,550,675,000 after buying an additional 92,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,966,216,000 after purchasing an additional 154,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,932,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,640,808,000 after buying an additional 20,340 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,370,224,000 after purchasing an additional 535,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,322,935,000 after acquiring an additional 81,377 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $362.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $412.66 and a 200 day moving average of $460.18. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $354.74 and a 52 week high of $763.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 29.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SIVB. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $515.00 to $495.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $523.00 to $493.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $547.57.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.