Elk River Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 82.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.23.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $165.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.01. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

