Elk River Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842,206 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,291,000 after buying an additional 4,030,248 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,238,000 after buying an additional 3,597,108 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,586,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $39.56 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.60.

