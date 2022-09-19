Elk River Wealth Management LLC Sells 167 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 24,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,166,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 163,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,511,000 after purchasing an additional 15,455 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,244,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,221,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,523,000.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $148.03 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $139.96 and a 52 week high of $171.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.44 and a 200-day moving average of $155.65.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

