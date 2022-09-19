Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,367,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $266,051,000 after acquiring an additional 32,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 259.9% in the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $177.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.20. The stock has a market cap of $119.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $167.35 and a one year high of $228.26.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

