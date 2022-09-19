Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Buys 300 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Intellia Therapeutics accounts for about 2.0% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,514,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,003,000 after purchasing an additional 533,551 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,872,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,728,000 after buying an additional 118,366 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,872,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,442,000 after purchasing an additional 118,366 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,468,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,405,000 after purchasing an additional 889,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,397,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,228,000 after buying an additional 556,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.47.

NTLA opened at $64.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 2.02. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $155.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 883.17% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

