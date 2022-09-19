Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Buys 3,870 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 82,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 37,534 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 92.0% during the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 97,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Price Performance

Shares of EUSA stock opened at $73.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.81 and its 200 day moving average is $77.33. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $91.12.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Profile

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

