Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 847.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 576,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,733,000 after buying an additional 516,074 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,717,000 after buying an additional 77,791 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 346.1% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 105,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 81,760 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 214,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 99,148 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $20.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.14. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $22.20.

