Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises 1.4% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 200.5% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 218,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 145,921 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 38,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 156,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $30.57 on Monday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $43.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.97.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

