Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Has $800,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $138.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $129.56 and a 52-week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

