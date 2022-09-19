Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 675 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,130 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 22.7% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 7,546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.4% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 53.1% during the second quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 20.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,140,013 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $95,032,000 after acquiring an additional 195,940 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEP opened at $82.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.59. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.31. The business had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.09 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.66% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.97) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.7625 per share. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

