Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 69.4% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $177.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $119.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.35 and a 52-week high of $228.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.