Emblem (CVE:EMC) Trading 1.6% Higher

Emblem Corp (CVE:EMC – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.88. 597,714 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 865,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $245.45 million and a P/E ratio of -9.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01.
Emblem Corp. produces, distributes, and sells medical cannabis and cannabis derivatives in Canada. The company also operates medical cannabis education centers to provide education services for making informed decisions about medical cannabis treatment options to physicians and patients. In addition, it provides various accessories.
