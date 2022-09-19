Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Short Interest Update

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the August 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 958,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on EDR. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 31.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 24.04, for a total value of 468,828.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,308 shares in the company, valued at 103,564.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 29,725 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.12, for a total transaction of 746,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,510 shares in the company, valued at 1,168,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,502 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 24.04, for a total transaction of 468,828.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 103,564.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,861 shares of company stock worth $3,116,654. 84.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Stock Up 3.1 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Endeavor Group by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group stock traded up 0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 23.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,320,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,739. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 23.68. Endeavor Group has a one year low of 17.42 and a one year high of 35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

