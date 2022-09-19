Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Director Sells $404,914.50 in Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) Director Sherif Foda sold 15,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $404,914.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,619 shares in the company, valued at $245,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:ERII opened at $24.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.39 and a beta of 1.20. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.57.
Separately, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Energy Recovery to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.
