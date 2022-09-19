Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Director Sells $404,914.50 in Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) Director Sherif Foda sold 15,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $404,914.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,619 shares in the company, valued at $245,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Energy Recovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ERII opened at $24.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.39 and a beta of 1.20. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Energy Recovery to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Trading of Energy Recovery

About Energy Recovery

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth $3,798,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth about $10,516,000. Cushing Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 20.9% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 92,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 16,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 14.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 449,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,046,000 after acquiring an additional 57,357 shares during the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

