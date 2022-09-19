Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Short Interest Update

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 241,200 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the August 15th total of 213,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 487,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Enservco stock remained flat at $1.60 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,883. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 56.24% and a negative return on equity of 85.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Enservco by 87.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 41,346 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enservco in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enservco by 118.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 98,620 shares during the period. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling, as well as well site construction services.

