Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Short Interest Update

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 241,200 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the August 15th total of 213,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 487,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Enservco Price Performance
Shares of Enservco stock remained flat at $1.60 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,883. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.28.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 56.24% and a negative return on equity of 85.58%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Enservco
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling, as well as well site construction services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enservco (ENSV)
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
- Upwork Shares Stumble into Bargain Territory
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.