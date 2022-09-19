Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,203.50 ($26.63).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,871 ($22.61) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($23.56) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Get Entain alerts:

Entain Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of LON:ENT opened at GBX 1,213 ($14.66) on Monday. Entain has a 12 month low of GBX 994.60 ($12.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,500 ($30.21). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,232.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,374.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03. The firm has a market cap of £7.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,369.44.

Entain Dividend Announcement

About Entain

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 0.65%.

(Get Rating)

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.