Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the August 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGLX. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 12.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enthusiast Gaming Stock Down 4.1 %

Enthusiast Gaming stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 650,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,416. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.03. Enthusiast Gaming has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $174.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of -0.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enthusiast Gaming ( NASDAQ:EGLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $40.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.82 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 19.24% and a negative net margin of 26.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enthusiast Gaming will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EGLX. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

