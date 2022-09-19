Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.
Entravision Communications Stock Performance
Shares of EVC stock opened at $4.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.28. Entravision Communications has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $9.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.07 million, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Entravision Communications Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Entravision Communications
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Entravision Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Entravision Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Entravision Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Entravision Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 57.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Entravision Communications
Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.
