Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Short Interest Update

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,650,000 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the August 15th total of 9,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinor ASA

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 867.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

NYSE:EQNR traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.75. 3,245,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,816,962. The company has a market capitalization of $112.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average of $35.95. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $22.76 and a 1-year high of $42.53.

Equinor ASA Dividend Announcement

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The business had revenue of $36.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. Research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equinor ASA from 287.00 to 304.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Equinor ASA from 314.00 to 354.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.00.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

