Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Receives $9.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.29.

ETRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 28.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 51.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 11.8% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 16.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 1.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Trading Down 3.9 %

ETRN stock opened at $9.15 on Monday. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $328.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.79 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 104.75%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.87%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

