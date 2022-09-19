Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Short Interest Update

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,200 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the August 15th total of 230,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Equity Bancshares

In other news, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $167,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,034.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $167,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,034.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie A. Huber sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $292,315.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,513.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQBK. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Equity Bancshares by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,446,000 after buying an additional 56,191 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in Equity Bancshares by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 270,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,755,000 after buying an additional 42,234 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Equity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Equity Bancshares by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 31,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.29% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of EQBK traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,412. Equity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $28.06 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $484.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.22 and its 200 day moving average is $31.23.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity Bancshares will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQBK. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Stephens increased their price target on Equity Bancshares to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Equity Bancshares to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

