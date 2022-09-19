ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Head to Head Contrast

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ESSA Pharma and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESSA Pharma N/A -20.39% -19.95% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals -110.91% -204.18% -28.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ESSA Pharma and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESSA Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 0 5 12 0 2.71

Earnings and Valuation

ESSA Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 852.38%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $230.59, indicating a potential upside of 7.02%. Given ESSA Pharma’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ESSA Pharma is more favorable than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

This table compares ESSA Pharma and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESSA Pharma N/A N/A -$36.81 million ($0.86) -2.45 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals $844.29 million 30.67 -$852.82 million ($8.17) -26.41

ESSA Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ESSA Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.2% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of ESSA Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

ESSA Pharma has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ESSA Pharma beats Alnylam Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESSA Pharma

(Get Rating)

ESSA Pharma Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The company has collaboration agreements with Caris Life Sciences, Inc.; Bayer Consumer Care AG; Janssen Research & Development, LLC; and Astellas Pharma Inc. ESSA Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran), a lipid complex injection for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria (AHP); and OXLUMO (lumasiran) for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PH1). In addition, the company is developing givosiran for the treatment of adolescent patients with AHP; patisiran for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis, or ATTR amyloidosis, with cardiomyopathy; cemdisiran to treat complement-mediated diseases; ALN-AAT02 for the treatment of AAT deficiency-associated liver disease; ALN-HBV02 to treat chronic HBV infection; Zilebesiran to treat hypertension; and ALN-HSD to treat NASH. Further, it offers Fitusiran for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders, Inclisiran to treat hypercholesterolemia, lumasiran for the treatment of advanced PH1 and recurrent renal stones, and vutrisiran for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis, which is in phase 3 clinical trial. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has strategic collaborations with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize RNAi therapeutics for a range of diseases by addressing therapeutic targets expressed in the eye and CNS; and Sanofi Genzyme to discover, develop, and commercialize RNAi therapeutics. It also has license and collaboration agreements with Novartis AG; Vir Biotechnology, Inc.; Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and PeptiDream, Inc. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.