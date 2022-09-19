Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Short Interest Down 15.0% in August

Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 194,700 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the August 15th total of 229,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28.6 days.

Essentra Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLRAF remained flat at $2.67 during trading on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.55. Essentra has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $4.50.

Get Essentra alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Essentra from GBX 365 ($4.41) to GBX 350 ($4.23) in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Essentra Company Profile

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.