Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Price Target Lowered to GBX 250 at Berenberg Bank

Eurocell (LON:ECEL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Eurocell Price Performance

LON:ECEL opened at GBX 142.50 ($1.72) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 164.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 192.25. The company has a market cap of £159.71 million and a P/E ratio of 712.50. Eurocell has a 52-week low of GBX 140 ($1.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 280 ($3.38).

Get Eurocell alerts:

Eurocell Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Eurocell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eurocell Company Profile

In other Eurocell news, insider Derek Mapp purchased 91,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.28) per share, with a total value of £171,990 ($207,817.79).

(Get Rating)

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators and customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eurocell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.