Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Shares Gap Down to $17.83

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.83, but opened at $17.01. Euronav shares last traded at $18.18, with a volume of 17,769 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EURN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Euronav from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Euronav from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Get Euronav alerts:

Euronav Stock Up 4.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Euronav Cuts Dividend

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Euronav had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $105.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.48 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Euronav NV will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.79%.

Institutional Trading of Euronav

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.