Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Short Interest Up 22.9% in August

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 216,700 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the August 15th total of 176,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 118,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ EVGN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.94. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,066. Evogene has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $3.07. The company has a market cap of $38.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02.
A number of analysts have recently commented on EVGN shares. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Evogene from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Aegis lowered their price target on Evogene from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th.
Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.
