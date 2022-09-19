Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Short Interest Up 22.9% in August

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 216,700 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the August 15th total of 176,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 118,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Evogene Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVGN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.94. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,066. Evogene has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $3.07. The company has a market cap of $38.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02.

Get Evogene alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on EVGN shares. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Evogene from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Aegis lowered their price target on Evogene from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Evogene

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVGN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Evogene by 51.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 156,716 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Evogene by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 67,867 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evogene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Evogene by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 34,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Evogene by 88.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.