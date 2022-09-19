Exane Derivatives Acquires New Shares in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000. Exane Derivatives owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 552,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,319,000 after acquiring an additional 16,668 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 343,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 98,627 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 308.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 287,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,982,000 after acquiring an additional 217,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 239,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 64,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 19,642 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,063. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $36.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.84.

About Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

