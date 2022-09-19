Exane Derivatives Cuts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Exane Derivatives lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,384 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Adobe were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after acquiring an additional 643,656 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 22.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,654 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,988,886 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,728,658,000 after acquiring an additional 185,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 10.2% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,423,623,000 after acquiring an additional 493,304 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Adobe from $435.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen decreased their price target on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $429.92.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe Stock Performance

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $3.86 on Monday, hitting $295.64. The stock had a trading volume of 66,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,476,082. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $292.14 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $138.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $396.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.42.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

