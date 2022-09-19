Exane Derivatives Grows Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Exane Derivatives raised its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 527.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 3.4 %

PKG traded up $3.99 on Monday, reaching $122.06. 8,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,520. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.78 and its 200-day moving average is $148.04. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $116.60 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PKG. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.71.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

