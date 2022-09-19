Exane Derivatives Grows Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 121.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,995 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,110,392,000 after buying an additional 1,898,932 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,920,478,000 after buying an additional 1,423,102 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 236.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,632,267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $408,116,000 after buying an additional 1,146,401 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,290,431 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,322,766,000 after buying an additional 903,653 shares during the period. Finally, Abrams Bison Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD traded down $2.20 on Monday, reaching $237.30. The company had a trading volume of 19,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,251. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $146.40 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.84.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $8.57 dividend. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.45%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Tudor Pickering lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.59.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.