Exane Derivatives Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 623.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,799,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 13,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $1.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.28. 706,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,504,043. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $134.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.98.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

