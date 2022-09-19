Exane Derivatives Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Exane Derivatives reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 9,250.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CRBN traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,537. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.72. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a twelve month low of $132.61 and a twelve month high of $176.59.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.