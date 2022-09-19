Exane Derivatives Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,517 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.8% of Exane Derivatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.38. 275,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,502,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.72 and its 200-day moving average is $171.80. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.29 and a 12-month high of $371.41.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $55,140.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,924.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $55,140.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,924.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,518,068. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.46.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

