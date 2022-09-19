Exane Derivatives Has $594,000 Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Exane Derivatives lessened its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.56.

NYSE:AAP traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $166.82. The stock had a trading volume of 15,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,938. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.00 and a 1-year high of $244.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.71.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 69.61%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

