Exane Derivatives Has $675,000 Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Exane Derivatives lowered its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,866 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 1,059.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 95.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 768.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.86. The stock had a trading volume of 154,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,403,625. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.50 and its 200-day moving average is $39.55. The company has a market cap of $54.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.81. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $49.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Benchmark raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.01.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Further Reading

