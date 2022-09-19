Exane Derivatives Invests $2.98 Million in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Exane Derivatives’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 26,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ACWI traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $84.18. 17,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,544,992. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.22 and a 200-day moving average of $87.44. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $81.26 and a 52 week high of $107.46.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.