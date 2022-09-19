Exane Derivatives Lowers Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Exane Derivatives lowered its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,792 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cim LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 31.8% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 223,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,359,000 after acquiring an additional 53,888 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.22.

NYSE:DAR traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.54. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.71 and a 12-month high of $87.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

