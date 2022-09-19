Exane Derivatives Purchases 12,313 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,313 shares during the quarter. Cameco comprises approximately 3.0% of Exane Derivatives’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Exane Derivatives owned about 0.06% of Cameco worth $5,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Cameco in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Cameco in the first quarter valued at $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 92.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 61.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCJ traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.27. 120,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,322,072. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 232.94 and a beta of 0.94. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $32.49.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $437.25 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 1.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

