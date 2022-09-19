Exane Derivatives Purchases 19,217 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Exane Derivatives increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,794 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,217 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.0% of Exane Derivatives’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Intel were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.96.

Insider Activity at Intel

Intel Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,629,000. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.82. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $28.42 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $120.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.