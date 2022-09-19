Exane Derivatives Reduces Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Exane Derivatives cut its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,257 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 26,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 639.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 137,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after buying an additional 26,727 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

CIBR stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.00. 7,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,000. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.91. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $56.58.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

