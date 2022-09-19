Exane Derivatives Sells 4,423 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Exane Derivatives reduced its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,423 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Progressive were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 9.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,927,000 after purchasing an additional 55,106 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 9.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 70.5% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $126.01. 19,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,799,626. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.69. The firm has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a PE ratio of 89.55, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $129.76.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Progressive

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PGR. MKM Partners raised their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

