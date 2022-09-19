Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 247,400 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the August 15th total of 205,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 824.7 days.

Extendicare Stock Performance

EXETF traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.34. 1,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955. Extendicare has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $6.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.74.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Extendicare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0311 per share. This is a positive change from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.48%.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.