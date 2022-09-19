EYES Protocol (EYES) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $41.14 Million

EYES Protocol (EYES) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. EYES Protocol has a total market capitalization of $41.14 million and approximately $14,365.00 worth of EYES Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EYES Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EYES Protocol has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00117423 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005274 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005273 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.61 or 0.00883841 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

EYES Protocol Profile

EYES Protocol’s launch date was August 30th, 2018. EYES Protocol’s total supply is 9,980,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. EYES Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EYES_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EYES Protocol is www.eyesprotocol.io/en. The official message board for EYES Protocol is blog.naver.com/eyesprotocol_.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched on August 30th, 2018 by a team based in Malta/Korea, EYES Protocol aims to solve open-source software license and vulnerability issues in the software industry.”

