Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U – Get Rating) shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$10.00 and last traded at C$9.85. 14,986 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 37,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.73.

The company has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 164.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.45.

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in investment activities in India. The company invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

