Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Shares Up 0.6%

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.08 and last traded at $57.08. 13,774 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 33,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.75.

Fast Retailing Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.81.

Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter.

Fast Retailing Company Profile

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

